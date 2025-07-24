Blue-Chips Rally Lifts Stocks As NGX Market Value Inches Toward N84trn

The Nigerian stock market sustained its upward trajectory on Wednesday, buoyed by a fresh wave of bullish sentiment in blue-chip counters and robust activity in banking and industrial stocks.

The NGX All-Share Index edged up by 0.08 per cent to close at 132,557.43 points, adding N68 billion in market capitalisation and pushing the total value to a near-record N83.8 trillion.

Despite the moderate gain in headline indices, market activity reflected contrasting signals. Value turnover slumped by 36.47 per cent to N17.02 billion, even as total traded volume dipped 11.72 per cent to 681.24 million shares—highlighting a cautious trading tone amid rising valuations and scattered profit-taking.

Still, the equities market remains firmly in positive territory, having returned +28.71 per cent year-to-date and added over N17.56 trillion in market capitalisation—a clear testament to its resilience in the face of macroeconomic headwinds.

The day’s trading was dominated by Access Holdings Plc which not only gained 3.64 per cent to close at N28.50 but also led the market by value.

Investors exchanged over 98.6 million units of the stock worth a whopping N2.74 billion across 1,575 trades— signalling continued confidence in tier-one lenders following the Central Bank’s latest stability assurances.

Cement heavyweight Dangote Cement Plc added 0.20 per cent to N490.00 on trades worth N1.29 billion from 2.66 million units.

Aradel Holdings Plc also attracted significant interest, rising 0.40 per cent to N502.00 on a turnover of N1.23 billion. These transactions underscored deep institutional appetite for quality industrial and energy assets amid global volatility.

Financial giant, GTCO climbed 0.21 per cent to N94.00, notching up N1.14 billion in value from 12.1 million units, while UBA closed flat at N46.70 but remained one of the most traded stocks, with 18.2 million shares valued at N852.7 million.

Market breadth was mixed, with 28 stocks closing in the green against 37 decliners.

Academy Press led gainers with a 10.00 per cent leap to N7.70, trailed by Ikeja Hotel (+9.95%), Enamel Ware (+9.85%), NAHCO (+9.65%), and INTENEGINS (+8.18%).

On the flip side, TRIPPLE G plunged 9.95 per cent to N3.89, topping the losers’ list, followed by Omatek (-9.72%), Daar Communications (-9.64%), and Multiverse (-9.09%). Ellah Lakes also slipped 6.97 per cent to N9.21, despite heavy volume of over 61 million shares, reflecting speculative churn.