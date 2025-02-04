Blow For Eaglets As CAF Shuts Door On Nigeria For Morocco 2025

Share

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will not be part of the 2025 CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed the team has not qualified.

The five-time world champions finished third at the WAFU B U17 Championship last year, securing a bronze medal after defeating Ghana 3-2.

However, only the top two teams earned automatic qualification for AFCON 2025, leaving Nigeria out. There had been hope that Nigeria might still qualify if CAF expanded the tournament to 16 teams, following FIFA’s decision to increase Africa’s U17 World Cup slots to 10 teams.

However, CAF has now confirmed it will stick to the 12-team format, ending any late chances for Nigeria.

The U17 AFCON will take place from March 30 to April 19, 2025, serving as the qualifier for the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar later that year. The draw for the tournament is expected later this month.

