Blossom Fount College, Awka, Celebrates WSICE Award Winners

It was a celebration of talents, creativity and culture as Blossom Fount College, Awka, Anambra State, held an award presentation ceremony in honour of two of its students who excelled at the 2024 Wole Soyinka International Culture Exchange (WSICE) Program and Essay Competition held in Ogun State.

The ceremony, which took place at the school auditorium, brought together scholars, government officials, stakeholders in the education sector, parents, students and journalists.

The award-winners, Favour Molokwu, who clinched first positon in the “Spoken Word” category, and Chimelie John-Collins Okoye who emerged second in the “National Essay Competition”, were also recognised as the top-performing participants from Anambra State, out of over 300 students from 20 states across the country.

Speaking at the event, the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, commended the students for their brilliance and described their victory as a reflection of the quality of education in the state.

She also commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo, describing him as an “education-friendly governor” who has hit the ground running in reforming the education sector.

The Manager of Blossom Fount College, Rev. Sr. Marie Assumpta Ezinne Okeke, expressed deep pride in the students and appreciation to their teachers and families.

She explained that the recognition event was delayed as the school had been waiting for feedback and involvement from relevant government authorities, a d d i n g that she was glad the government is now fully involved in recognising the efforts of their students.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Producer of the Wole Soyinka Children’s Event Program, Lady Linda Amadu, said the initiative was designed to promote cultural awareness, creativity, and critical thinking in Nigerian youths.

She commended the school for its commitment and urged the students to continue striving for excellence.

Highlights of the colourful event include, cultural, musical and spoken word performances, and the presentation a laptop and N300,000 cash prize to Okoye Chimelie JohnCollins, while Favour Molokwu was awarded a scholarship.

Both students described the recognition as a confidence booster and a motivation to aim higher in their academic and creative pursuits.

