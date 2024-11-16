BLord, Mbanefo, Egwuonwu, Umeh Attend Candle Night Procession Of Late Sen Ubah

Share

The Chief Executive Officer of Stine Industries Ltd, Zara Stores, Chief Akai Egwuonwu, Chief Maja Umeh, BOT Member of APGA and former Commissioner of Information and Culture including the Chief Executive Officer of BLORD GROUP, Chief Linus Williams are among the top dignitaries who were present at the candle night procession for late Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah.

The event held at Emmaus House, Awka had in attendance thousands of mourners, friends, well-wishers, media communities as well as party faithful.

According to Egwuonwu, it’s hard to find words with which to convey one’s grief over the loss of a great friend and brother. His grief is profound. But his solace is in the tremendous life of impact of Sen. Ubah will live forever with people who encountered him while he was alive.

Meanwhile, other dignitaries present are the leader of Anambra’s former political appointees, Chief Owelle Mbaso, MD Great Rice, Chief Nnanna Nzewi (SA on MEDIA to Governor Soludo), Hon Onwuania Amichi (Ochiagha Amichi) Councillor Amichi ward 1, Reverend Fathers, Voce Angelica chorale, Hon Divine Onyekachi (De Boy is Good) among others.

