Blord Acquires New Luxurious Mansion (Video)

Popular business mogul, Linus Williams, better known as BLord has splashed millions of naira on a new mansion as he shows off the luxurious interiors.

The businessman took to his Instagram page to share the news of his newest home with his social media fans and colleagues.

The video shard captured a white furnished luxurious house with beautiful car parking spaces and a water fountain in the middle of the compound.

In the same compound, different cars are packed in the garage, including the Mercedes Benz equally in matching whites.

He took viewers on a careful stroll through its interiors which contained different rooms, beautifully furnished for various purposes.

Sharing the photos, the entrepreneur declared that God remains the greatest.

Check out his post below: