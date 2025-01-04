Bloomfield Lauds Partner for Recovering Claims From Shipping Company

Share

Bloomfield LP Partnership has commended its new partner, Michael Abiiba for successfully representing ND Western Limited against a shipping company in the recovery of all outstanding multi-million dollar claims due under a crude evacuation agreement.

Also, the company stressed that the partner had acted as Nigerian counsel to Sea Trucks Group Limited and its subsidiary companies, STG in connection with the amicable settlement of protracted litigations valued at over a billion dollars across superior courts in Nigeria as well as several London arbitrations and criminal proceedings in Singapore. According to the company, this was the largest Nigerian shipping and oil services dispute till date, stressing that the successful resolution of these disputes was important to key sector stakeholders in the Nigerian economy due to the impact/role the STG played in promoting local content and capacity development in Nigeria.

It added that Abiiba had advised and represented Schiste Oil and Gas Limited in a successful cross-border multi-million United States dollar recovery of unpaid charter hire.

