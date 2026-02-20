Bloody Congress: Tinubu Summons Aiyedatiwa Over Killings

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has invited Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State over the fracas that led to the death of two people and injury of others during the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congress.

Aiyedatiwa left Akure, the state capital for Abuja on Thursday over the killings that trailed the conduct of the ward congress in Idanre and Akure North Local Government on Wednesday.

The governor left for Abuja shortly after inaugurating the Igoba and Alagbaka Extension roads, without waiting for the inauguration of the 100,000-litre capacity water supply project at the Federal University of Technology, Akure Teaching Hospital (FUTATH) Complex.

Governor Aiyedatiwa was represented by his deputy, Dr Olayide Adelami, who stated that the project would significantly enhance access to clean water for patients, healthcare workers, and residents of surrounding areas.

A source said the summons was dispatched to the governor late on Thursday following a series of security reports at the disposal of President Tinubu.

Although it was unclear as of press time if indeed the governor had had an audience with the President, findings revealed that Governor Aiyedatiwa who had lined up activities to celebrate his one year in office was in Abuja on Thursday evening preparatory to the Friday meeting with Tinubu.

The source said “We were already mobilizing for our line-up activities on Wednesday evening when we suddenly got the information that Mr. Governor would not be available the following day which was Thursday.

“We learnt Mr. President is very angry over the killings and wanted to know from the governor what went wrong even though the state has no clear opposition against the APC.

“We knew it would get to this because the attack on the stakeholders in the first place was uncalled for; and some of us can only advise that we cannot enforce our opinions so we keep our calm.

“We knew this would come and we didn’t need such drag back at all in the state.“

The Governor has returned to the state for the continuation of the celebration of the first anniversary of his administration.