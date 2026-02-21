Bloody Congress: Police Arrest 13 Suspects Over Idanre Killing

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested 13 people in connection with the violent Ward Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that occurred in Idanre Local Government Area of the state.

Two people were confirmed dead when rival factions were trying to ensure the election of their cronies as leaders of the political wards in the Local Government.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abayomi Jimoh, who confirmed the arrest, said the 13 people arrested are linked to the incident after a thorough investigation by the police.

Jimoh said the arrests followed a carefully coordinated, intelligence-led operation ordered by the Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, as part of decisive efforts to ensure that all perpetrators are identified and brought to justice.

According to him, “The earlier attack, which resulted in the tragic loss of two lives, injuries to three persons, and the destruction of property, prompted the Commissioner of Police to immediately direct an intensive intelligence-driven manhunt to track down all individuals connected to the violence.

“Acting on credible intelligence and sustained surveillance, operatives of the Idanre Division executed coordinated operations at strategic locations, culminating in the arrest of the suspects”

The oldest among the suspects is 55 years old, while the youngest is 25

The police spokesman said, “The suspects are currently in police custody and have made useful statements that are aiding ongoing investigations.

‘The Command is diligently working to unravel the full circumstances surrounding the attack, identify any additional collaborators, and determine the specific roles played by each suspect.