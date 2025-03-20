Bloodbath Continues In Benue As Herdsmen Overrun Five Communities

Share

…Over 80% of land captured by insurgents, says residents

Suspected armed Fulani terrorists have completely overrun five communities in the Turan district of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State with inhabitants exiting their homes in droves with children as bloodbath increases.

As the insecurity situation worsens, many children have been thrown out of school as their educational careers have been aborted even as no efforts to contain the situation are on the table of the government.

At the moment, the communities worse hit by the growing humanitarian challenge that has gripped the area include: Moon, Mbaikyor, Mbadura, Kumakwagh and Yaav.

Residents said at least, 80 per cent of the land in Turan district has been captured by the invading terrorists who have destroyed all harvested crops such as yam, bambara nuts, rice, dried cassava, bags of groundnut and corn among others.

Scores of fleeing residents have been thrown into endermic hunger and poverty as the quantity of food supply by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) is grossly inadequate to address the food needs of the helpless displaced population.

When New Telegraph visited Jato Aka town and Nyihemba, the only place deemed safe for refuge, it was observed that most businesses were forced to a halt as all shops were locked up and everyone was looking for where to have their heads saved.

Social activities are also no longer booming with no effort by the government to revive them.

Peace has deserted the affected settlement areas since December 25 last year when 17 people were gruesomely massacred and several others wounded when the armed herdsmen made an incursion into the communities. They were given a mass burial by the state government.

In the latest attack that claimed the lives of two Nigerian soldiers, a Mobil policeman and two farmers, many people have fled their ancestral homes.

Speaking to New Telegraph on the debilitating situation in the area, Daniel Akaaimbwase, lamented pockets of attacks on the poor farmers saying, “It is sad that over 80% of the Turan Land is captured where people are displaced and houses razed down as well as farm products destroyed by the Fulani herdsmen leaving us with just Jato Aka and Nyihemba as places of refuge.

“If Jato Aka is attacked, then we are gone as our people who are displaced across Moon, Mbaikyor, Mbadura, Kumakwagh and Yaav are all taking refuge”.

“To the entire Kwande and Ushongo people, it is not about Turan as a people but it’s about Tiv as a people. If Turan is completely occupied today by the Fulani herdsmen, then no part of Kwande and Ushongo is safe”, he exclaimed.

New Telegraph reports that not just Kwande local government that is grappling with the security challenge, Apa, Agatu, Gwer-West, Makurdi, Katsina-Ala, Ukum, Logo, Ogbadibo, Otukpo councils are also wallowing in penury of repeated attacks and killing of their people.

As survivors continue to nurse the wounds of their attack, more people are living in fear as tension is rebuilding over reported plans by the nomadic herders who are said to be regrouping to launch a more deadly attack to usurp the rich agricultural land from the real owners for grazing of cattle.

In a reaction, an indigene of Agatu LGA and politician who begged to remain anonymous decried a massive influx of herdsmen in farming communities of the state.

The politician linked the prevailing killing in the state to the inability of Alia’s administration to implement the Anti Open Grazing Law promulgated by the government of Chief Samuel Ortom.

“If Alia’s administration is serious about tackling insecurity, he should implement the law restricting open grazing, this will help alot in curbing these incessant attacks on farmers”.

New Telegraph gathered that since Saturday, reports indicated that at least 20 people have been killed, including an eight-year-old boy named Aondofa, who was among the victims of Tuesday’s assault.

The continuous assaults have forced families to flee their ancestral homes in search of safety.

A fleeing victim, Mama Tidoo Ayima said, “Now, many people are leaving because we don’t want to die. I have asked my brothers to take children and old people who can’t defend themselves to neighbouring towns in case of subsequent attacks”.

Armed herdsmen are reported to have taken control of key areas in the community, including farmlands, making it impossible for residents to cultivate crops.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

