Blood Vessel, Christmas As Usual, Others To Hit Netflix December

Prepare for a mind-blowing December with lots of fun, adventure and laughter to last through the holidays. Relax, grab some popcorn, and get ready to enjoy exciting titles on Netflix.

Expect to see Blood Vessel on the streaming giant on the 8th of December. The highly awaited film shares the story of six people fleeing a town devastated by oil pollution stowed away on a mysterious ship — not realizing the dangers that await.

A mystery and crime thriller film from the stables of Charles Okpaleke and Play Network Studios, Blood Vessel is directed by Moses Inwang and produced by Agozie Ugwu, Arafat Bello-Osagie & Roxanne Adekunle-Wright.

With a vibrant cast list including David Ezekiel, Obinna Okenwa, Levi Chikere, Adaobi Dibor, and Jide Kene Achufusi, Blood Vessel promises to be a worthwhile watch.

The thriller is coming on the trail of Play NetWork’s previous release in June 2022 on Netflix, Glamour Girls, which was highly successful after its release, hitting the Number 1 spot on Netflix in Nigeria, and reaching the Top 10 spot in 20 other countries worldwide including the United Arab Emirates, Portugal, South Africa, Kenya, Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, Qatar, Belgium, Panama and Nicaragua among others only a few days after its release.

You may recall that Blood Vessel is one of the seven titles including Aníkulápó: The Series, Ólòtūré: The Series, War: Wrath and Revenge, Netflix announced will be premiering on the platform, following the platform’s first exclusive talent appreciation dinner in Nigeria tagged Lights, Camera…Nigeria.

The fun only just begins with Blood Vessel, as many more titles are expected to hit the platform in December before and after its release including War: Wrath and Revenge, which is expected to hit the platform on the 28th of the month.

A spin-off from the popular Sons of the Caliphate, War: Wrath and Revenge follows Nuhu Bala’s rise to the governorship of Kowa, treacherously orchestrated by his wife Binta, who would stop at nothing to see her husband succeed. When Binta discovers her husband is about to take a second wife, the wrath of a woman scorned will stop at nothing to protect her love.

The title from the stables of Ebonylife Studios has the enigmatic Mo Abudu as its executive producer and Heidi Uys as the supervising producer.

Produced and directed by Dimbo Atiya, War: Wrath and Revenge stars Nollywood’s finest crop of talents including Rahama Sadau, Mofe Duncan, Uzee Usman, Patrick Doyle, Ifeanyi Kalu, Theresa Edem, Ayoola Ayolola, Yakubu Mohammed and many more.

Other titles to enjoy this December include Christmas as Usual and Hilda: Season 3, which hit the platform on the 6th and 7th of December respectively. The drama then continues with The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 on the 14th of the month. Thereafter, on the 15th, Christmas as Usual, Young Sheldon: Season 6, Carol & The End of The World, Yoh’ Christmas.

On the 19th, Trevor Noah: Where Was I will be available for viewing. The next day, Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar, will be released on the platform. On the 29th, viewers can watch Berlin.

Other local titles on the platform you can watch include Ijogbon, The Black Book, The One for Sarah and The Rise of Igbinogun.

Catch these and many more this December, only on Netflix.