Blogging Profitability Is Based On Unique Content- Adegoke Hammad

Having been in the blogging business for quite some time now, the CEO of Music Pivot, Adegoke Micheal Hammad have explained that blogging profitability is solely based on several factors that include the niche or topic of the blog, the quality of content, the blogger’s expertise, the level of effort and consistency put into it, and the strategies used to monetize the blog.

Explaining what the Music Pivot does, Adegoke disclosed that the blog pivots through music, exploring Melodies, and navigating the musical universe amongst others. The blog equally helps shape sounds into stories, a zone for a music enthusiast to mention but few.

Speaking on the differences and advantages between blogging and conventional news reports, Adegoke explained that both serve different purposes and have their own advantages and disadvantages.

He said ‘ Blogging offers great flexibility in terms of topics, style, and timing. Bloggers can choose any niche or subject matter they are passionate about, and they are not constrained by editorial guidelines or newsroom policies.

Also, Bloggers have full editorial control over their content. They are not beholden to the editorial decisions of a news organization, which can be influenced by various factors, including advertisers and political considerations.

On monetization opportunities, Adegoke noted that blogging has various ways to monetize its content, including advertising, affiliate marketing, sponsored content, and product sales. They can retain a higher percentage of the revenue compared to traditional journalists.

However, Adegoke cited that while blogging offers unique advantages, it’s essential to recognize that traditional news reporting also has its strengths, including extensive resources, professional standards, fact-checking, and the ability to reach a broad and established audience.

‘ Both blogging and conventional news reporting play crucial roles in the media landscape, and they can complement each other by providing diverse sources of information and perspectives for the public’ he said