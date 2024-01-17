Blogger Docked Over Alleged Defamation Of Satguru Maharaj Ji

A 45-year-old blogger, Gbenga Dan-Asabe on Tuesday arraigned before the Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court in Ibadan, Oyo State for posting false news and defaming Satguru Maharaj Ji.

The prosecution’s counsel, ASP M. O. Lawal, informed the court that Asabe reportedly colluded with others on September 4 to publish the defamatory information.

Lawal said, “The defendant with intent to injure the reputation and expose him to hatred was alleged to have unlawfully published the defamatory matter in ‘Iwe Iroyin Yoruba Tooto’ against Satguru Maharaj Ji.

“Asabe allegedly published that Satguru Maharaj Ji is a ritualist who sells human body parts for money rituals, knowing same to be false.”

The authorities charged him with three counts of conspiracy, slander, and spreading false information about Satguru Maharaj Ji.

The defendant pled not guilty to the accusation filed against him.

Kemi Fowosola, the defence attorney, requested that her client be granted bail on the most liberal terms possible.

The magistrate, Mr Olaolu Olanipekun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in the same amount.

Olanipekun stated that one of the sureties must be related to the defendant and delayed the case to February 22 for a hearing.

Lawal however added that; the offence violated Section 373 and was punishable under Sections 376 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.