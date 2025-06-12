New Telegraph

June 12, 2025
Blogger Arrested In Lagos Over Alleged Blackmail Of Council Chair

A blogger identified as Nurudeen Adegbenro, was arrested yesterday morning by officers from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, over allegations of blackmailing the Chairman of Agege Local Government, Ganiyu Egunjobi.

Adegbenro, who introduced himself as the Editor-in-Chief of an unnamed online news platform, was taken into custody shortly after leading the early morning Muslim prayer, according to sources who witnessed the arrest.

Police investigators allege that Adegbenro created multiple social media accounts under fake identities and used them to disseminate damaging claims against Chairman Egunjobi.

