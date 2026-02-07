...Blocking Undemocratic, Says Afenifere

A Yoruba socio-political pressure group, Afenifere has flayed the Senate for passing the Electoral Act 2022 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Amendment Bill 2026 without mandatory real-time electronic transmission of results and digital voter identification.

Reacting to the development, Afenifere stated that the move is tantamount to a betrayal of constitutionalism and multiparty democracy, adding that it (the move) prioritizes political incumbency over democratic integrity.

Appraising the development so far, Afenifere added that the decision is obviously self-serving and a move towards one party state, teleguided by the executive as witnessed over the years in Lagos State.

In a statement issued by the National Leader of the group, Oba Oladipo Olaitan and National Publicity Secretary, Prince Justice Faloye, obtained by Saturday Telegraph on Friday, Afenifere further added that it is astounded by the Nigerian Senate decision to reject other key amendments to the Electoral Act 2022.

“This move, ahead of the 2027 elections, perpetuates manual processes prone to manipulation and undermining electoral credibility.

By retaining discretionary language that allows INEC to “prescribe the manner” of transfer, the Senate preserves the ability to rig the poll through manual collation loopholes that have historically enabled result manipulation and post-election disputes,” the statement read.