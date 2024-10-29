Blocking Streets For Socials, Religious Activities Illegal –Task Force

Share

…vows to bring defaulters to book

The Lagos State Task Force yesterday warned residents against blocking roads for religious or social gatherings, saying it was illegal. It warned that those found wanting “will face the full weight of the law”.

In a statement, the agency issued “a strong warning to residents who habitually block streets and occupy parts of the road to host parties, social gatherings, and religious events, causing inconvenience to other residents and motorists”.

It stressed its commitment to maintaining “environmental decorum and ensuring smooth traffic flow across the state”.

Agency Chairman Adetayo Akerele expressed concerns over the growing trend of obstructing public roads for personal events, noting that such actions disrupt the lives of lawabiding citizens and pose serious security and safety risks.

He said: “It is unacceptable for any individual or group to hijack public spaces, especially roads meant for the free movement of people and vehicles, for their own self-interest.”

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) highlighted a recent incident where a social event on Raymond Njoku Street in Ikoyi was disrupted after the task force responded to reports of traffic obstruction and noise pollution. The event was terminated, and key organizers were arrested.

Akerele said: “We are also aware of similar events on streets like Lawani Street in Yaba, Ganiyu Lamina Street at Ijaye Ojokoro, and other locations in the Lagos metropolis. “We are appealing to those involved in this practice to desist forthwith or face serious legal consequences.”

He added: “Blocking roads for parties or religious events is illegal, and those involved will face the full weight of the law.”

