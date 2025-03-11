Blocking Bandits’ Routes, Stamping Out Crimes

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) appears set to reinvigorate efforts towards securing the nation’s capital city, CALEB ONWE reports

It is often said that a child who says that his mother will not sleep, will also not sleep. This can be inferred from the different measures that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike have been taking in tackling insecurity in the nation’s capital.

At different fora, Wike had acknowledged the reality, that it is impossible to have a city with zero crimes, but he has demonstrated the resolve to continuously work towards having a city where crimes and criminals can be reduced to the barest minimum.

Just recently, officers and men of the FCT Police Command combed through some hills and valleys, located within Abuja, said to have been identified to had served as escape routes to bandits and kidnappers. Inside Abuja gathered that the invasion of the bushy hills and valleys, was part of the tactical measures which the minister directed all security agencies to adopt.

Police command

Confirming the operation, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh said the measure was adopted to address some security concerns. She noted that it was also to assess the security situation of these areas.

According to the spokesperson of the police, the areas the operations covered included the Guzape-Asokoro Bypass, Kugbo, Gbaglape and Nyanya Hills.

Adeh said: “On March 8, 2025, FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu and officers and men of the Command conducted an operational assessment of crime-prone areas, including Guzape-Asokoro Bypass, Kpa – duma, Kugbo, Gbagalape, and Nyanya Hills.

“The visit follows recent incidents of kidnapping in the area and is aimed at evaluating security vulnerabilities, identifying criminal hideouts, and strengthening security measures to prevent further occurrences.

“During the visit, CP Disu, accompanied by senior officers of the Command and local vigilante groups, engaged with community leaders and residents to map out effective intervention strategies.

Key flashpoints and escape routes used by criminals were identified, with a commitment to intensifying patrols, enhancing surveillance, and exploring structural measures to deter criminal activities.

“Reaffirming the Command’s unwavering commitment to securing all parts of the FCT, CP Disu stated that crriminal elements take advantage of isolated and difficult terrains such as Guzape Hills to perpetrate unlawful activities, but we will not allow them to thrive.

This visit is part of a proactive strategy to neutralize their hideouts and reinforce security across the territory. We are working closely with stakeholders to implement sustainable security measures that will guarantee the safety of all residents.

“As part of the renewed security strategy, the FCT Police Command will deploy additional tactical teams, intensify intelligence gathering, and strengthen collaboration with local communities to enhance swift response to emergencies.

“Residents are urged to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the Police. The Command assures the public of its unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all residents within the FCT”.

Previous raid

Inside Abuja learnt that not long ago, with the help of credible intelligence, the Police was said to have traced and stormed a hideouts suspected to be a safe haven for kidnappers.

It was a sort of bumper harvest for the Police, as many kidnappers were arrested and weapons recovered. Spokesperson of the FCT Police, SP Josephine Adeh confirmed the raid and the arrest.

She disclosed that, the AntiKidnapping Unit of the FCT Police Command on 1st October 2024, acting on credible intelligence, trailed and arrested four notorious kidnappers who have been terrorizing the Federal Capital Territory.

The suspects namely: YAU SANI, a.k.a. Baba (an ex-convict), NUHU, a.k.a. Giwa, KABIRU MOHAMMED, and YUSUF HASSAN, at their criminal hideout in Sauka, Abuja living within the general population.

“The suspects confessed to being responsible for series of kidnappings of unsuspecting residents in FCT and its environs, the killing of seven (7) victims in the process.These gang have attacked Dakwa, Dawaki, Aco estate, Dupe Village Zuma rock, Kuchiko village and some villages in Niger and Kaduna.

They also led Police operatives to another hideout in Gauraka Forest, Suleja, Niger State, where they dug out four (4) AK-47 rifles, thirteen (13) AK-47 magazines, one hundred and sixty-two (162) rounds of 7.6 mm live ammunition.

“The suspects also confessed their intending plans to attack some government institutions and estates within the FCT, which have been proactively prevented by the Command”.

Inside Abuja also learnt that the Police had also stormed some communities in Bwari Area Council to address some security concerns.

Bwari spotlight

Of late, Bwari area council and environs had been in the spotlight over sundry crimes. That may vividly explain why it seems to be attracting more attention from the government and security agencies.

Inside Abuja learnt that newly deployed FCT Police Commissioner, Olatunji Disu, had visited the Bwari/Ushafa Communities to assess the security situation and evaluate ongoing deployments.

The police command confirmed that, the visit underscores the Command’s commitment to ensuring peace and security across the FCT, especially in communities facing challenges.

“Disu engaged with traditional rulers, youth groups, and residents, addressing their concerns and emphasizing the police’s dedication to swift and professional responses to threats.

“He highlighted the importance of collaboration with the community, urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

The Command has strengthened deployments in key areas of Bwari, focusing on intelligence-driven operations and rapid response units,” the police said.

