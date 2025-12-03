Blockfinex Expands African Footprint, Boosts P2P Liquidity, Access To USDR Stablecoin

Global cryptocurrency exchange, Blockfinex, has announced a major expansion of its operations across Africa, unveiling a strengthened peer-to-peer (P2P) trading infrastructure, increased local liquidity, and wider access to DollarCoin (USDR), its fully backed USD stablecoin.

The company, which already serves a rapidly growing African user base, said the initiative reflects its long-term commitment to supporting one of the world’s most active digital asset markets.

Across the continent, cryptocurrency adoption is driven by practical needs such as stable currency access, inflation hedging, cross-border payments, and global trading.

Blockfinex said it is scaling its infrastructure to meet rising regional demand and provide more reliable financial tools for both retail and institutional users.

According to Danny Oyekan, Founder and CEO of Blockfinex, Africa has always played a central role in the company’s global strategy.

He said the latest expansion is not an entry, but a significant scaling effort aimed at strengthening financial inclusion.

“We’re not entering, we’re scaling. Users in African markets are among the most sophisticated and practical in the world when it comes to digital assets. Our goal is to give them the infrastructure they deserve: stable, fast, compliant, and built for real use cases”, he added.

A major part of the expansion is a revamp of the Blockfinex P2P trading marketplace, which remains one of the most widely used channels for crypto transactions across Africa due to foreign exchange restrictions and inconsistent access to traditional payment rails.

The company is enlarging its buyer and seller networks, adding region-specific liquidity partners, improving escrow and dispute resolution processes, and expanding local currency settlement options.

It is also introducing verified merchant programmes and OTC storefronts to build a trusted, low-fee alternative to the fragmented P2P platforms currently used in many African markets.

Blockfinex is equally widening access to DollarCoin (USDR), its regulated, fully USD-backed stablecoin.

The stablecoin will be distributed more broadly through P2P channels, OTC partners, and direct exchange integrations.

The company said USDR provides African users with a hedge against local currency volatility and supports cross-border transfers, merchant payments, secure savings, and global trading.

To support the growing number of African users relying on its services, Blockfinex is upgrading its trading infrastructure to address local realities.

These enhancements include faster execution speeds under regional network conditions, deeper liquidity for major trading pairs including USDR, expanded support for mobile-first trading behaviour, and localised onboarding processes for new users.

The company said the improvements will benefit both everyday retail traders and high-volume market participants operating across the continent.

Blockfinex added that it will continue investing in partnerships, merchant integrations, local liquidity development, and educational initiatives across West, East, Central, and Southern Africa.

The company said these long-term efforts align with its broader mission to expand secure, compliant digital financial infrastructure across emerging markets.

With its offerings spanning spot trading, P2P markets, OTC services, and streamlined access to USDR, Blockfinex aims to solidify its position as a major player in Africa’s fast-growing digital asset economy.