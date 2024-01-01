Block Inc. Launches Self-Custody Bitcoin Wallet, Bitkey

Bitkey, a self-custody Bitcoin wallet built by Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) has been launched in more than 95 countries across six continents, widening access to self-custody and empowering people around the world to truly own and manage their Bitcoin easily and safely. The vast majority of the millions of Bitcoin owners keep their Bitcoin in the custodial platforms or exchanges where they bought it, leaving them under the control of the custodian.

Accessing self-custody solutions where people can own the keys to their Bitcoin still often relies on a complex set of devices or long passwords that people need to remember to be able to recover their money in case of loss. Bitkey includes a mobile app, hardware device, and a set of recovery tools in case the customer loses the phone, their hardware, or both.

Built by the Proto team at Block, Bitkey is now available for pre-order at Bitkey. world, with shipping starting in early 2024. Speaking, Thomas Templeton, who leads the Proto team, said: “The bitcoin decentralized payments network has the potential to create a more inclusive financial system for all, especially those who have traditionally been underserved. In the future, we believe customers will demand ownership and self-custody because it brings peace of mind, reduces dependence on any one entity, and puts individuals in control of their own bitcoin.

With Bitkey, we are building a safe and easy way for people all around the world with different levels of experiences with bitcoin to take control of their finances on their terms.”