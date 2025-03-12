Block All Pornographic Sites Nationwide, Reps Tell NCC

Share

The House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to direct Internet Service Providers (ISPs) operating in the country to immediately block all websites hosting obscene and pornographic contents nationwide.

The call was made following the adoption of a motion titled: Need to Block Internet Websites Hosting Pornographic Contents and Sanction Defaulting Internet Service Providers, moved by Dalhatu Tafoki (APC, Kano).

Leading debate on the motion, the lawmaker noted that cyber pornography is fast becoming a global problem and no concrete steps had been taken to curb the phenomenon of cyber pornography in Nigeria.

He explained that Nigeria is “a highly religious” country and all the major religions in the country had forbidden nudity and obscenity in any form.

He said countries across Asia, Africa and the Middle East had enacted legislations that ban pornography in their domains, while renowned psychologists and sociologists around the world issue stern warnings on the psychological, sociological and mental consequences of viewing pornographic contents.

Tafoki expressed concern that some of the immediate effects of viewing pornographic contents include:

“(a) causing deception in marriage, which may later on affect family life;

(b) promoting adultery, prostitution and many unreal expectations that can result in dangerous promiscuous behavior;

(c) leading to addiction, escalation, desensitisation and acting out sexually by one person, and

(d) change of attitude towards oneself and his family.”

In adopting the motion, the House also urged NCC to apply the full rigours of the Nigerian Communications Act and the National Information Technology Development Act against defaulting Internet Service Providers. It was unanimously passed when Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, who presided over the session, put it to vote.

