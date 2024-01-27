Blinken’s Visit Inspires NIMR To Do More On Research – Salako

The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Prof. Babatunde Salako has described the visit of the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, to the institute, as a push to do more in research.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the American Secretary of State is on a working visit to some African nations.

Salako said that the NIMR research efforts over the years had been recognised with the visit.

He said: ”It gladdens my heart that our efforts over the past years’ research and national development have finally been recognised by a world power.

”What more reference of excellent performance do we need?

”It’s an encouragement to continue to push forward on research and national development.”

He also thanked the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), the Federal Government and the U.S. Government for funding research work in the institute over the years.

”We thank our past and present principals at the FMOH, the Federal Government and the government of the United States that have provided funding for our activities over the past years,” he said.