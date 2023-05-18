New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
Blinken’s Call To Tinubu Contradicts Us Position On Nigeria’s Election – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the call by American Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the president-elect Bola Tinubu, is a contradiction to the position of the United States’ Government on Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election.

Atiku on his Twitter handle, noted that the call was “inconceivable considering that America, as the bastion of democracy, is well briefed on the sham election of February 25.

“To give legitimacy to the widely acknowledged fraudulent election in Nigeria can be demoralising to citizens who have hedged their bet on democracy and the sanctity of the ballot.”

