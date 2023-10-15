Blinken Returns To Israel After Arab’s Diplomatic Tour

The United States (US) Department of State announced on Sunday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to Israel after a brief departure. Blinken arrived in Cairo and is set to return to Israel on Monday.

Mohammed bin Salman, the prime minister and crown prince of Saudi Arabia, met with Blinken on Sunday in Riyadh to talk about the current military escalation in Gaza and the region around it.

The Saudi Crown Prince stressed the importance of working to put an end to military activities that have resulted in civilian casualties during the discussion.

He reaffirmed the kingdom’s commitment to intensify communication efforts, de-escalation, and respect for international humanitarian law, including lifting the blockade on Gaza.

The goal is to create conditions for stability, restore the peace process, and ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, as well as a just and lasting peace.

READ ALSO:

Blinken had previously visited Israel last Thursday, meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Before departing for Israel, Blinken expressed unwavering US support for Israel, stating, “The United States supports Israel. We support it today and tomorrow, and we will support it every day thereafter. We are determined to ensure that Israel gets everything it needs to defend itself.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken conducted an Arab tour, visiting Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, where he met with senior officials.

In a press statement issued by Matthew Miller, the official spokesperson for the US Department of State, it was mentioned that the Secretary will strongly condemn the terrorist attacks in Israel.

“He will reaffirm US solidarity with the government and people of Israel and brief regional partners on efforts to prevent the spread of conflict, secure the immediate and safe release of hostages, and establish mechanisms to protect civilians.