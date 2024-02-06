Blinken heads to M’East after latest US strikes on Houthis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is making another visit to the Middle East – his fifth trip to the region since October 7. His visit comes after the US said it carried out more strikes against Houthi missiles in Yemen on Sunday. Centcom said US forces struck a land-attack cruise missile and four anti-ship missiles that “were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea”. That development followed joint US-UK strikes on Houthi targets – which the UK says were intended to stop the Houthis’ attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.

It follows continued attacks by the Iranbacked group in the Red Sea on military and commercial ships which it says are linked to Israel. The US also says it is planning more strikes on Iran-linked targets, in response to the drone attack in Jordan which killed three US troops more than a week ago, reports the BBC. But Iran says the accusations it was involved are “baseless”. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed militia, claimed responsibility