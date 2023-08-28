Blessing Okoro Has The Worst BBL In BBL– Pretty Mike

Media Personality and Socialite, Pretty Mike has caused a stir on social media after disclosing that Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO has the worst Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) he has ever seen in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing CEO has revealed earlier this year that she will be undergoing a BBL surgery to further enhance her body.

However, few weeks after her big announcement, Blessing Okoro took to her social media page to share a video of herself showing off all the new curves she acquired.

But while speaking in a podcast on “Terms and condition” Pretty Mike talked about the best and worst BBL done by celebrities.

Pretty Mike revealed that the best BBL he has come across with was that of reality star Khloe, and the worst BBL he has seen in Nigeria, was that of the relationship expert, Blessing Okoro.