Blessing Kenneth: Women Should Be Positive in Supporting Their Gender

Nigeria-Canadian entrepreneur, founder and President of BK Unique Hair, Blessing Kenneth, is one of the luxury hair entrepreneurs, whose success has encouraged more women into the business. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Kenneth, who studied Pharmaceutical at Toronto York University speaks about the ups and downs of running hair extensions business both in Nigeria and abroad

Your profile says you studied pharmaceutical and have a background in healthcare and Information Technology. How did you find yourself in the hair and beauty business?

Though my background is in the Medicals and IT, I have always wanted to be an entrepreneur. For me, hair extensions and wigs are part of a stylish accessory that I love. I decided to follow my passion to contribute my quota to the female empowerment campaign. Again, I love the fact that hair enhances the confidence and beauty in women.

Hair extensions and wig are fun. You can be blonde today and rock a natural Afro tomorrow. You can play dress up with hair, it can elevate your mood and happiness. Of course, it’s a lucrative business too and Bkuniquehair has been giving back a lot too.

You mentioned giving back. In what ways have you given back?

Not too long ago, we conducted a free wig giveaway and makeover for almost 40 women, who survived cancer or still undergoing treatment. They were all given free bkuniquehair wigs and dinner in limo with our brand ambassador, Rita Dominic, I paid everything 100 percent out of my pocket.

I am here for the positive impact, with the objective to give back and support women experiencing hair loss, which is my own service to humanity. It is also intended to elevate women’s confidence, for those that wear it as accessory. It is a lucrative business too when done right.

Bk Unique hair made its debut into the hair industry more than a decade ago. How has it been so far?

It’s been a blessing. I am happy we are still here and very relevant in the beauty industry. I will use this opportunity to say big thanks to everyone that choose bkuniquehair. We will continue to better our craft and be ahead of the hair game as we continue to make customer satisfaction our priority.

There has been challenges too; from unruly staff, who do not pay attention to details, even after paying huge amount to train them, to some brand ambassador we have worked with before that screwed up plans. I have not mentioned this before. I guess it’s about time. We had plan to expand to Ghana and decided to work with Yvonne Nelson. She was cool at first and offered to help set up the Ghana store.

I was going to also pay and take over her store lease which she said she was no longer using. But She never mentioned to us that she was pregnant and almost at due date. My team and I planned full blown photoshoot with some scene at the swimming pool, booked a resort, a stylist , photographer and consultant, only for Yvonne not to show up and you know what that means as a business owner?

Our day was ruined. After waiting hours, all the beauty experts I paid for the shoot left in anger and of course, I lost my payments. Later on, Yvonne said she came to the resort parking lot and nobody was there. The instruction was for her to speak with the receptionist, who was to direct her. So, we rescheduled the shoot and she finally showed up with full term pregnancy.

Well, I’m a mother with 3 kids. I don’t discriminate because children are blessings from God. I just had to accommodate her. My team were mad and furious but I calmed them down and said she is wrong for not informing us let’s forgive her and see what we can do. After the shoot, her posting was too vague and not convincing. Of course, the images too were not representing well.

My team reached out to her that there will be need for new photoshoot after she has given birth and ready to work. She was even told to hold the payment given to her, because we are still working with her we just need her to be fully ready for the campaign. Yvonne actually flared up and started drama. My team informed me and I reached out to the agency that introduced her. I did not want to involve in any drama. I was willing to accommodate her as I understand pregnancy hormones and postpartum can make some women react differently.

So, I told my team, don’t worry about it, I will reach out to her myself and reason with her. Which I did and Yvonne told me to get a lawyer but I expected her to be more realistic and professional. I even suggested signing her on to some other deals, that does not require immediate photoshoot, if she wasn’t mentally and physically ready for the hair photoshoot.

It all fell on deaf ears. It’s crazy! Some influencers do not understand that the company they represent is not to be treated like the fans you give autographs to. A brand and Company’s focus is the deliverables. We can develop a good business relationship and friendship along the way but the job you are being paid for is priority and has to be taken care off. These are your investors.

You need them just as much as they need you too. It’s a trade by barter with mutual benefits. So far, it’s not been easy but I’m grateful and glad. I like to count my blessings and learn from the challenges.

Asides this, what were the challenges you faced at the beginning and how did you overcome them?

Production, staffing and logistics were challenging at the beginning. Big thanks to my husband and children for the support and allowing the sleepless nights and the many trips to different parts of the world to source hair. Name it, India, Vietnam, Peru, Philippines, Brazil, which I still travel to, but I have my team set up there already, which makes it easier. Also, staff were more difficult to deal with. Sometimes, they mess up deliveries. But time has helped shape and structure modus operandi.

You recently collaborated with Nollywood star actress, Rita Dominic, to launch Rita’s Signature line with BK Unique Hair. What inspired this move?

Rita Dominic Signature by BK Unique Hair collaboration was inspired by my interest in making luxury BK unique hair more accessible to everyday women who really love to wear same authentic real hu- man hair Rita wears. Rita loves hair.

Her hairs always stand out and before the collaboration, she has been wearing BKuniquehair prior, which we saw so many other hair vendors claiming she is wearing their brand. Also, Rita has been loyal to the quality of hair BKuniquehair provides. She rather patiently waited for her Bkuniquehair to be sourced and delivered.

Is there any particular reason you chose Rita Domnic?

Rita is a sophisticated and unique brand, which is what BK unique hair is known for. A brand that stand out in the crowd.

What is the significant difference with Rita’s line and other hair?

The Rita Dominic signature hair by Bkuniquehair is more of the natural texture coarse hair with lustre, which is very rare to source(which is the texture that mimic African-American hair). She is a curly fanatic. So, her line has almost all the curly hair styles and texture: There is the curly series; kinky blowout straight , Lao wavy, bone straight and straight series.

The hair business is basically saturated now, with so many brands competing against each other. How do you stay above board in the face of stiff competition?

Staying above board has been part of my goal from the beginning. That is why my guiding principle is “stand out in the crow. No matter how the raw hair prices keep increasing, I cannot compromise quality just to cut corners or cheat my customers. I always tell my staff if customers are not happy, that means they can’t have a job! Customer satisfaction is our priority. My ultimate goal is make both my staff and customers happy. That is the pillar of the brand.

What changes would you like to see in the hair and beauty sector?

I like to see more brand representing quality and integrity. Deliver what customers orders and deliver what you advertise. Also brands collaboration like you see Fendi and Versace. Consumers are like birds in the air, very numerous and uncountable. Every brand will succeed and win. No need for bitter competition. Just focus on making your customers happy.

In the face of current economic challenges in the country, how do you navigate the murky business world at this time?

There is global economic challenge sand inflation crises which affects every sector. Just staying focused and strategic, working smart and hard too will help. We also try to be more innovative with solutions. I believe it will get better because lifestyle brand is an essential no matter the situation people most live life and find balance.

As one who runs a business in Nigeria and the US, what would you say is the major difference between both countries in terms of managing a business as yours?

I notice accountability factor and diligence. I mean human beings are almost the same everywhere but the system and structures make the difference, outside the country. Managements are more zealous and enthusiastic towards work. Here, it’s like you’re forcing them. As if they don’t need the salary.

Also, the standard of living over there is more encouraging too. Here, it’s like their salaries is almost not enough for them. That is why I always make sure I support my staff with medical bills, clothing and even accommodation allowance. Just a lot more when it’s possible, just to make them happy and motivated.

Over the years, is there anything you think you would have done differently?

H m m . . I do not wish I could have done anything differently as that sounds like regret. I like to learn from whatever I experience be it positive or tough. I hope it gets better going forward.

What drives you as a person, and businesswoman?

Kindness and solution drives me. I’m always motivated by the smile I put on myself and peoples faces.

Going forward, is the next big thing for your brand?

Currently working on expanding my luxury boutique. Dolce luxury brands and I intend to kick off my official foundation soon.

What’s is your vision for the Nigerian beauty industry?

For me, it’s to set up a beauty business training centre where it’s hundred percent free to train women for hairstyling , makeup artistry, and everything beauty related, as part of my giveback and empowerment movement.

What important life lessons have you learnt that has impacted you and your business positively?

Not to give up on your good dreams and aspirations, keep working truly hard for it until you achieve them and achieve more. Also be kind to people be humble. I can’t emphasize this enough. My kindness and choosing to be humble naturally makes me happy and at peace. Imagine a world with so much kindness and care.

What do you think about women supporting women’s movement?

It’s beautiful. Women supporting women is an amazing movement that everyone should embrace. Lift each other up and stop the hate and unnecessary competition. The sky is big enough for everyone to shine and fly. You can decide to uplift the next door woman, be a part of her success and happy story or completely let her be. Supporting another woman should bring positivity and not pain.

Your advice for young ladies out there, who look up to you for inspiration?

I would say your dreams are truly valid, go for it and make it bigger.

What would you like to be remembered for?

I want to be known for my positive energy and impact, humbleness and kindness.