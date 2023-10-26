Blessing CEO’s Loses Instagram Account Hours After Calling Out Davido Over Unpaid Debt

Hours after controversial relationship therapist, Blessing CEO called out Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido over an unpaid debt, she lost her official Instagram account.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Blessing CEO accused Davido of owing a celebrity car dealer, IVD a sum of 4.5 million naira for four years since he purchased a car for his aide, Israel DMW.

Following her allegation, the popular auto dealer, IVD had taken to her social media page to debunk such claims, noting that Davido doesn’t owe him any cash for the car.

However, a few minutes after the relationship expert called out the DMW boss, her Instagram account was lost.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Blessing CEO’s Instagram account was lost; she lost her first account during the IVD-Bimbo saga in 2022.

