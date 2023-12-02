Blessing CEO Slams Israel DMW’s Ex-Wife Over Marriage Crisis

Controversial relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has given her two cents on the ongoing drama between Isreal DMW and his estranged wife, Sheila Courage’s marriage crisis.

Blessing CEO who spoke on Saturday alleged that Israel DMW’s wife, Sheila only married him because of his connection with Davido, adding that the only thing she could offer him was her alleged virginity.

New Telegraph recalls that some weeks back, the marriage between Davido’s PA, Israel DMW and Sheila hit the rock barely one year to their wedding.

Israel DMW in a lengthy post on his Instagram page claimed that Sheila was mocking the relationship he has with his boss, Davido, stating that he begs for money and acts like a servant around Davido, online.

Speaking on the marriage saga, Blessing CEO said she believes that the 21-year-old only married Israel because of Davido.

In a viral video addressing Sheila, she asked if she never knew of his behaviour and his public loyalty to Davido before she married him.

Blessing CEO emphasized that it had been Israel’s loyal behaviour and public display of it that had made him famous among Nigerians.

Blessing concluded that Sheila got married to Isreal because of his accessibility to Davido, and not because of her love for him.

