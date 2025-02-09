Blessing CEO Reportedly Ties Knot With Fiancé

Share

Controversial relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO has stirred reaction on social media following her alleged engagement to her fiancé.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Blessing CEO allegedly lover, IVD had previously sparked dating rumuors with romantic videos and photos, as evident that they are in a romantic relationship.

However, a popular blogger, Cutie Juls, has disclosed that Blessing CEO’s engagement to her fiancé was not IVD, contrary to fans expectations.

READ ALSO:

According to Cutie Juls, Blessing CEO’s fiancé’s mother is a traditional medicine practitioner, whose brand Blessing CEO promotes.

Additionally, the gossip blogger shared photos from the engagement, further validating the report. Meanwhile, her fiancé identity is yet to be revealed.

Announcing her engagement Cutie Juls wrote; “Blessing CEO got allegedly engaged and it’s not IVD. But the guy’s mother is a mamalawo whom Blessing advertises for her mamalawo brand”.

“So, I don’t think it’s a clout cuz that will let the woman loose her credibility as she posted the engagement on her personal WhatsApp status”.

See post below;

Share

Please follow and like us: