Blessing CEO Reacts To IVD’s Note Of Gratitude

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has reacted to the note of gratitude by car dealer, IVD as she shares heartwarming vows to him in return.

On Wednesday, IVD while celebrating Blessing CEO’s birthday, expressed heartfelt gratitude for her unwavering support during times of adversity. IVD also extended warm wishes to Blessing CEO, noting that he will always cherish her.

“I never knew you from anywhere before you came through for me. My good image was robbed on ground for what I don’t have any ideal of. You have showed me love“.

“Effortlessly, you’ve shown me love, I gave caused you and your family pains, and I’m here to say thank you for never giving up on me.”

Reacting to the post of IVD, Blessing CEO recalled how her relationship with IVD commenced and the sacrifices she made for him in the past years after she was picked up several times by the police for throwing her weight behind IVD.

Blessing CEO emphasised that she is not bothered about IVD’s past because she sees him as a sweet soul.

