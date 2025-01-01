Blessing CEO Reacts To IVD’s Note Of Gratitude To Her

Share

Controversial relationship therapist, Blessing CEO, has set tongues wagging after pledging vows to automobile dealer, IVD, and recounting their encounter.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that IVD took to his Instagram page to celebrate Blessing CEO’s birthday, expressing a heartfelt note of gratitude for her unwavering support during his difficult times.

In response, Blessing CEO took to her Instagram page to reminisce about how she met IVD and shared her unwavering support for him, even during his darkest moments when he contemplated self-harm.

Unfazed by his past, Blessing CEO expressed enthusiasm about her encounter with IVD, affectionately describing him as a ‘sweet soul’.

Furthermore, Blessing CEO made heartfelt vows to IVD, promising to honour, respect, and support him.

Blessing CEO's post

“I remember when you just said thank you via DM and I said it’s just my opinion, then you wanted to hurt yourself and I ran to you, watched you for 7 hours to know you will be fine.

“The day I stepped my leg inside prison for wetin I no know that was the when I decided to know you.

“I am glad I never even knew you before because you had the title married man, I am happy I met you in your times of trouble and I said to you, Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna I will hold your hands and we walk through together. They tried and still trying but they don’t know that I am very stubborn with love. Ask my mama.

“I don’t care about your past oooo, the man I met is a sweet soul. Nobody knows my emotional side, I hide that part from the media.

But you see you IVD, I will honnor you, I will submit to you , I will respect you .

Love you and most importantly teach you everything they say you did not know. For the first time let the world see me love a MAN so right.

The world thinks I am incapable of loving a MAN because I have built walls and set boundaries but with you Ikechukwu Darry Ogobnna I will bend all my rules and break the boundaries. Don’t let me down.

If the love is not tough then it’s not love …. IVD x BCEO ❤️.I t‘s going to be a movie.

Happy new year boo boo.

