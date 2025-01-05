Share

Controversial Nigerian relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has shunned online critics over her romantic relationships with IVD.

Sunday Telegraph reports that IVD and Blessing CEO has been making headlines for a while over their public display of affection online, which has stirred controversies from social media users.

Confirming her relationship with the car dealer, critics have taken to their page to remind her of an awful incident that caused the death of IVD’s first wife, stressing that IVD is a woman beater.

Reacting to the critic, Blessing CEO took to her Instagram page to note that her man, IVD is a sweet man, adding that his past doesn’t define him.

According to her, the way a man treats his past partner doesn’t determine how he would treat his next, noting that IVD is not a woman beater and he would never lay his hands on her.

READ ALSO:

She said: “My man is not a woman beater … I’m so sorry that I’m going to be getting the better part of IVD. There are some we women that get the better part of a man. Some of you are crack and bone.

“Maybe you guys have been cracking the bones, but I will milk the better part of him.”

Reactions trailing this post;

oyinlomodiamond said: “The sad thing about the whole thing is that a man can be v!olent to their previous partners and decide not to repeat it on the next partner. That’s why as a woman, make sure you don’t die because of what people will say in the name of marriage. Life will continue and it’s not every time that “pasan ta fi na iyale nbe l’aja fun iyawo”, not in all cases. LEAVE TO LIVE!!!”

the.xoxos wrote: “Blessing we’ve left you and your IVD alone in 2024, you still find us come here ”

motunoflagos: “I like the fact that you’re being positive!!! Keep it up ”

an_na_bella1 remarked: “E good like that Hold am o, because who you wan leave am for? I like as you and Judy dey move, make una hold them very firm”

nigerianremotelady commented: “Something is definitely happening to Blessing. She needs to watch it, really”

Watch the video below :

Share

Please follow and like us: