Blessing CEO Reacts As VeryDarkMan Link Up With Tunde Ednut In UK

Controversial relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has taken to her social media page to drag VeryDarkMan after a video of him linking up with popular Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut in the United Kingdom (UK) emerged.
New Telegraph reports that Tunde Ednut and VeryDarkMan recently become the best of friends as the Instagram blogger has been seen posting videos of VeryDarkMan and hanging out with him.
Few days ago, Tunde Ednut welcomed VeryDarkman to his house in London as he shared some photos online.
READ ALSO:
- Blessing CEO Sues Prankster Over Fake Arrest.
- Blessing CEO Reacts As Sarah Martins Call Her Tattoo ‘Tacky’.
- Blessing CEO Calls Out Davido Over Alleged N4.5m Unpaid Debt.
Reacting to their new found friendship, Blessing CEO blast VDM, saying his constant travels to London and hanging around with Tunde will not give him the fame he wants.
She, however, said that if VDM would “blow” he would have been a famous person worldwide when he was selling his nudes online.
He further added that VDM is being paraded by Tunde Ednut like a “runs girl” (prostitute).
See video below: