Blessing CEO Reacts As Tatto Artist Calls Her Out Over Refusal To Pay For BBL Scars

Popular businesswoman, Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO has reacted to the allegations levelled against her by a tattoo artist regarding her refusal to pay for the service of covering her BBL scars.

According to the Tattoo artist, Blessing’s CEO had him flown down from Lagos to Enugu to mask her BBL scars only to refuse to pay him.

In response to the allegations, Blessing’s CEO stated that it was the decision of the tattoo artist to fly to Enugu despite insisting that he should wait till she was back in Lagos.

Sharing a snapshot as proof of their conversation, Blessing affirmed that the craftsman’s only intention was to chase clout with her name to boost his business.

Explaining what had transpired between herself and the Tatoo artist, she said, “So let me address this small tattoo boy that wants small clout. One upcoming tattoo boy that I decided to patronize said I owe him say I no gree pay.

“This boy was the person who drew my 2nd tattoo, he drew over 9. Tatoo for me that day and I paid him, so I wanted to cover my liposuction scars and tiny Incisions and I called him, guy say him dey Lagos I told him that Lagos to Enugu would be too much expense for me make him chill if I come to Lagos to save cost, he said no problem him fit run am.

“I said ok, come Enugu I go pick you up from the airport carry am go my mansion, cook for the werey and we started the tatoo, but the pain was much he suggested we leave it and draw it little by little I agreed.

“The next day he said he was going back to ABA I said ok, how much is the charge so I paid and know the balance but he didn’t talk, I insisted and he said I should give him anything I said Tell me ur price, him come say I go pay for flight ticket, 250k Abi 200k,

“I tell am say whether him dey wine me, he dons see the mansion and maga na, I refused and told him the tattoo is not even complete, na so the boy come dey talk anyhow so I block am, come call the person wey to introduce me to am to talk to am ask am how much, he told the person that he wants to drag me for fame. Him no no say na dragging be my surname.

“Small boy stop circulating my private pictures and defaming me that I smell and all that, na me go sue you las las but I know say u no get money na why I just ignore u. Be warned oooooo.

“If u want ur money come complete this ur yeye work makes I dey manage am, that is if fear go gree u near me again because u know to say u don 4ck up. I even promised to help ur career but no he like this ooo u go wound ..”

Watch the video below: