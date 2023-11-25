Blessing CEO Reacts As Sarah Martins Call Her Tattoo ‘Tacky’

Controversial relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has reacted to the comment made by Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, describing her tattoo as tacky following her recent post of a bikini.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Blessing CEO shared videos and pictures of herself in a two-piece crochet bikini, highlighting her newly sculpted physique. physique.
The photo also showcased her recent stomach tattoo with an open Bible featuring verses from Matthew 11:12 and Proverbs 31.
In response to Sarah Martins’ comment, Blessing reposted the comment while blocking Sarah from having access to her Instagram page completely.
This however, infuriated Sarah Martins as she took to her own page to flaunt her bikini body with a tattoo on it, emphasizing how hers is beautiful, unlike Blessing’s tacky tattoo.
She wrote, “Aunty Blessing CEO don block me Nawa ooooo for ordinary comment??? And her olosho students come dey attack me for my own page?????
Lemme just continue minding my business sha. Yes, I’ve got tattoos… but my tattoos are sexy and classy not tacky biko.
@lindaikejiblogofficial na u make blessing block me o,”.