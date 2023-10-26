Blessing CEO Reacts As IVD Responds To Davido’s Alleged Debt

Controversial relationship therapist, Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, has expressed her frustration after celebrity car dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD, has refute her claims of Davido owning him money.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Blessing CEO, had claimed that Davido is owing the celebrity car dealer, IVD a sim of N4.5 million balance for a Toyota Venza purchased for his logistics manager, Isreal DMW.

Meanwhile, it’s no news that rumors says Blessing CEO and IVD are allegedly dating, however this confirmed all claims due to her outburst for speaking out for her alleged lover whom Davido is owing.

Blessing had claimed that the car was obtained on credit and urged Davido to promptly clear the outstanding debt, implying that he might be caught up in a facade of a lavish lifestyle.

READ ALSO:

However, in a showing development, IVD took to his Instagram story to clarify the situation, stating that Davido does not owe him any money. He also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading false information.

Reacting to the development, Blessing CEO vowed to deal with IVD for what she perceived as an attempt to discredit her publicly.

She further promised to release evidence of IVD requesting his money from Davido.

Blessing CEO said, “IVD you say OBO no dey owe you money, ok since u one disgrace ur papa I go show that u don’t bite the finger that fed u, I go pull all ur teeth commot for your mouth.

“OBO no vex I mentioned this because ivd cried day and night to be how wicked you are to him. Ikechukwu Ogobnna darry War don start. First you go start with my 200 million naira wey you own me It’s time to fight for the dead na me go be your Karma

“Buy data. I post all the voice note and chat wey u send me u and OBO na me u one carry play. You all waited for this day and it has come. Me I get receipts full evidence… Internet go scatter this October. I will teach you the lesson your in-laws have been struggling to teach you.”