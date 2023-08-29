Blessing CEO Reacts After Pretty Mike Labelled Her BBL As ‘Worst’ In Nigeria

Nigerian relationship therapist and brand influencer, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has reacted to Pretty Mike’s comment about her body enhancement.

Taking to her Instagram page, Blessing CEO showed off her newly acquired bum in a bid to prove that her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) is natural-looking.

While showing off her enhanced body, she defended herself by clarifying that her body enhancement was not as bad as Pretty Mike made it seem by calling it the worst.