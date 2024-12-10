Share

Controversial relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, better known as Blessing CEO has invited Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing to Shiloh following her recent relationship crisis.

This follows rumours that Nkechi Blessing’s relationship with her young lover, Xxssive had supposedly crashed.

In a recent post, Blessing CEO mocked the movie star’s relationship failure, urging Nkechi to come to Shiloh now that she is single again.

Blessing CEO urged her to make her intention known before they close the group for the singles.

She said: “Nkichi Blessing Sunday pls where is your baby PA of the. government?????!

You Dey follow us go Shiloh this December? Let us know before we close the list of the single WhatsApp group. Thank u.”

Reaction trailing this post;

joyagwazimndubuisi said: “All of you saying she is looking for trouble hope you remember she promised to come back like this ……. just avoid CEO at all cost”

king_mosa_ commented: “Misery loves companysee as she dey happy”

stephaniedike wrote: “Chai! Baby, why are you like this? dem no Dey offend you go free oh!”

ruth_gideon3 said: “ sotey she begin famz Davido and his family. She give herself Nkechi Adeleke ”

anidi.precious remarked: “Omooo in anything you do avoid blessing Abeg see as I Dey laugh God abeg oh mama you no Dey forgive”

