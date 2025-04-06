Blessing CEO Introduces Her Children To IVD

Share

Controversial relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, has taken her relationship to the next level as she introduced her children to her boyfriend, IVD.

Taking to her Instagram page, Blessing CEO shared an heartwarming post, showing a picture of herself, IVD, and her two sons, Darel and Bryan.

According to Blessing, the meetup was filled with love and connection. She revealed that IVD instantly bonded with them. In a touching gesture, he also gifted her son Darel an iPhone, further endearing himself to the family.

Blessing described the experience as a “Heart melting,” noting how quickly IVD formed a meaningful connection with the children.

In her caption, she wrote: “Officially came to say hi to the BOYS.

He played football with them.

Bought Darel an iPhone.

Bryan be like uncle IVD don’t go na.

I won’t lie. My heart melted.

He said, I love them already.

Then we drove Darel back to school together.” Fans and followers have since taken to the comment section to express their support and admiration for the family bonding moment.

