Blessing CEO Expresses Excitement As UNILAG Offers IVD Admission

Share

Popular Nigerian relationship therapist, Blessing CEO, has expressed excitement as the University of Lagos (UNILAG) offers her lover, IVD’s admission, sparking a reaction on the internet.

Blessing CEO shared the exciting news in an Instagram post, accompanied by a screenshot showing IVD’s admission offer.

The admission offer revealed that IVD was offered admission to study Business Administration for the 2024/2025 academic session.

READ ALSO:

Furthermore, Blessing CEO, congratulated IVD, expressing her excitement that they would be attending lectures together.

Her post reads, “Illiterate!!!!!!! Never. Everything they said you could not be, IVD with me you will become…. Better”.

“I am going to lectures with boo boo. Make we disturb unilag ✅✅.Congratulations boo boo. You know am ur ”.

See the post below:

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

