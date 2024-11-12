Blessing CEO Drags Saida Boj Over Failure To Take Correction

Share

Controversial relationship therapist, Okoro Blessing, better known as Blessing CEO has dragged social media influencer, Saida Boj following her comment about her.

The drama all started when Blessing CEO took to her social media page to share a video criticizing Saida Boj for her specific views about relationships.

Reacting to the comment about her, Saida Boj also took to her page, noting that Blessing was only chasing clout since she had her direct phone number and could have reached out to her.

READ ALSO:

In a swift response, Blessing CEO said Saida Boj represents a mini version of her; a meaningless version of herself.

She further berated Saida Boj for failing to take her correction, and instead fight her.

Reaction trailing this posts;

d_flowergirlje wrote: “Blessing ceo 1—- Saida Boy 0

Clash of the Godmother and goddaughter ”

morayo.__xx stated: “Old taker and new taker Season 1 ep1”

pelz_a77 wrote: “Week never start! E don hot! E go too long ”

mtskincare_spa penned: “Weekend wey go sweet, Na Monday evening we go know ”

Watch video below:

Share

Please follow and like us: