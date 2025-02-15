Share

Controversial Nigerian relationship expert, Nkiruka Okoro Blessing, better known as Blessing CEO, has stirred social media reactions as she confirms engagement rumours and flaunts her new lover on Valentine’s Day.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that few weeks back, Blessing CEO sparked dating rumours with celebrity auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD following their public display of affection on social media.

In a new development, Blessing’s CEO surprised fans with her recent engagement party to a new partner, debunking speculation of a romance with IVD, via her Instagram page.

The relationship expert confirmed the rumours, accompanying her post with a sneak peek of their Valentine’s Day celebration.

The duo celebrated Valentine’s Day with an intimate dinner, surrounded by close friends and family, creating unforgettable memories.

READ ALSO:

Sharing the video, she captioned the post with, “Dinner with @danbDinner with @danabaz.spirituals.worldwide That made the relationship therapist to now have a relationship”.

“I think it’s high time the world gets to know how special you are. Man of Gold wey no dey wear Gold ✍️”.

“I enjoyed myself and felt so special. Happy Valentine. The diamond ring and car are so beautiful I love it ♊️“.

Reactions Trailing Blessing CEO’s Confirmation Of Engagement Rumors

Chukwuemeka Ruth remarked, “Wetin dey really sup.Is this content or prank, Blessing Ceo just carry us dey go where we no nooo. Congratulations ”.

Melody Zichari asserted, “In all the videos, it’s only IVD you kiss hia and dia. For someone that they just gave a ring, no kisses. Mbanu, I don’t believe this engagement, I believe it’s just a way to distract people’s attention off IVD”.

Wiliams Treasure remarked, “CEO who is ur man ooo?.You don confuse us Happy Val my blessing”.

Lol, Chinedum wrote, “Mama no be IVD again? Am lost o nwanyi oma”.

Tina Samuel stated, “When you kiss dvd finish, you return to this one I go wait till the marriage day before i go type congratulations”.

Watch the video below;

Share

Please follow and like us: