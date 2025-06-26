Blessing CEO Commends VeryDarkMan’s Humanitarian Effort

Taking to her Instagram page, BlessingCEO praised the controversial activist for his bravery and commitment to justice, particularly for speaking out against the genocide in Benue despite the risks involved.

She said: “Very Dark Black Man, I want to commend you. Well done! It is one thing for your enemy to congratulate you. Anyway, I am no more your enemy. The essence of criticism is for us to be better people.

“I want to commend your guts; you get mind! You are imperfect, but your love and passion for humanity is something that should be commended. I swear, I can’t do the things you do, you risk your life like a soldier, not caring about your mum or family.”

Blessing acknowledged that it took courage for her to make the public declaration, given her past as one of VeryDarkMan’s loudest detractors. She concluded by retracting her earlier insult, saying:

She added: “VeryDarkMan is no longer a dirty boy. Thank you for your outreach to the Benue people.”

