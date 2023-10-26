Blessing CEO Calls Out Davido Over Alleged N4.5m Unpaid Debt

Popular relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, better known as Blessing CEO has called out Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke over alleged N4.5 million unpaid debt.

The media personality has accused Davido of refusing to pay the balance for the car he allegedly bought for Israel DMW from her alleged lover IVD four years ago.

In an Instagram video, Blessing urged the singer to pay up his debts because he is obviously bigger and richer than the struggling young men he owes millions of naira.

She, however, made it clear that she was not dragging the singer but rather, reminding him to pay up because he might have forgotten.

She wrote: “Addressing very dark black d!!!rty boys recent interview with mohbad so called friend. Oga leaves the young widow to breathe, no be everybody be ashawo wey sell preek no blow like u.

“Tell OBO to go pay his debts, car wey Israel dey drive, that white venza, na credit oooooo before the owner go collect am, 4.5 million balance him no gree pay for 4years. This fake life for Lagos no go kee us. You no stay reach 1 year for Lagos you run, werey stay na make we show u fake life.”

Netizens reacted to Blessing CEO’s posts as she shared different opinions about Blessing CEO’s videos. See some reactions below: king__amarula: “As usual the main issue won’t be looked at because it’s your fave, my own be say if u person please be human enough to pay. Na wa.” cynthiabrownshuga: “The one wey you owe the tattoo artist you don pay?” presti__joix: “David should pay her boyfriend na if he’s owing him… Kai! Blessing go too trend this week.” madmoiselle_reine: “But you dey owe tattoo artist” princenedu_: “We talk say you and IVD de date na lie we talk????” hillz_february: “Was it not the same thing you did that ended you in jail?” augustinafom: “When you Dey drag Ivd late wife nko? Better vdm sef he is dragging someone who is still alive. Aunty ble keep quiet.” zamani_rules: “Let’s be honest if Davido really owes these people, he should just pay them. Business is business.”