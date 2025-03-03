Controversial Nigerian relationship expert, Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, has blasted Sophia Egbueje on her Lamborghini purchase while sharing her candid observation.
New Telegraph recalls that Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has been making headlines on the internet after he allegedly failed to fulfill his promise of buying Sophia Egbueje a Lamborghini after they allegedly had an intimate relationship.
Meanwhile, Mercy Eke had also bought herself a new Lamborghini, which she recently dedicated in church.
Reacting to the online drama, Blessing CEO blasted Sophia along with other ladies who desired the car.
Blessing CEO further alleged that the Lekki girls only buy the car to increase their pay as run girls.
Reactions trailing this post:
i_am_real_zaddy said: “Leave emotions aside; she made a small point ”
just_prepre wrote: “If dem buy give you, No take!”
gwire1 stated: “Y’all can h*te but she is spitting fact. ”
huncho__nf wrote: “Why u dey shout na me buy lambo?”
Watch the video below.
View this post on Instagram