Controversial Nigerian relationship therapist, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has defended Rita Daniels, mother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, amid widespread criticism over her daughter’s marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko.

Many Nigerians have faulted Rita for allegedly pushing her daughter into a polygamous marriage with a much older man.

But defending Rita Daniels, Blessing CEO, who took to her official Instagram page, said it’s unfair to blame mothers for their adult children’s decisions.

“Can we stop this rubbish? Na the mama naim I blame’? Can you shut up! At what age did you become a rebel? At what age did you start sneaking out of the house to go and see a man? At what age did you get pregnant? At what age did you start to run out of the house?” she said.

She drew from her personal experience of defying her parents at a young age to emphasise that young adults make their own choices, regardless of parental guidance.

“At the age of 15, I nor dey hear word. My parents will flog me to stupor. When I decided to go into a marriage, my mother begged me. She used hard and soft hands, I nor agree. I remember my father woke me up by 3 am and was begging me not to marry.

“Entertainment, My father was asking me what is that thing that you are going to do with a man that I cannot give you? I remember I was at the University of Calabar when I decided to go into marriage. My parents were not poor. I am not from a poor home.”

Blessing CEO also criticised Nigerians for mocking Regina Daniels for speaking out about her marital issues, pointing out the hypocrisy of encouraging women to speak up while also ridiculing them when they do.

“You people tell women to speak out, and when they do, you start mocking them. You can’t have it both ways”, she said.

She stated that Nigerians should stop judging others and recognise that young people often make poor decisions.

“We young children make poor decisions. Stop all this nonsense. With this whole Regina Daniels thing that is trending, I read some comments and I am laughing,” she concluded.