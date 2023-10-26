Blessing CEO Apologises To Davido As IVD Reacts To Claims Of N4.5m Unpaid Debt

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO has apologized to Afrobeat singer, Davido after falsely accusing him of owning her former friend, Ikechukwu Ogbonna better known as IVD a sum of N4.5 million.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Blessing CEO had taken to her social media page to call out Davido to pay the sum which is a balance for the Venza car he purchased and gifted his logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, better known as Israel DMW.

According to Blessing, the debt has been for four years now but Davido gifted Isreal the car in January 2022.

However, a few hours after Blessing had called out Davido for his unpaid debt, IVD took to his social media handle to debunk claims of Davido owing him money.

IVD has, however, infuriated Blessing’s CEO as she vows to deal with him.

She apologized to Davido and stated that she spoke out because of how IVD had allegedly been painting him badly.