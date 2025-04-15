Blessing CEO Announces Engagement To IVD

Share

Controversial Nigerian relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, on Tuesday announced her engagement to popular automobile dealer, IK Ogbonna, also known as IVD

New Telegraph recalls that the socialites had begun dating after a scandal surrounding the demise of the late wife of IVD caused a frenzy on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the relationship therapist shared that the two of them had decided to take their relationship to the next level as she said yes to his marriage proposal.

Photos she shared on Instagram capture the beautiful moment IVD went down on one knee to propose marriage to her.

Sharing the photos, she captioned …

“I SAID YES…..

@ivd001

For the first time, I did not want drama.

For the first time, I did not want the noise.

I just wanted peace and softness!

To hear our heartbeat as 1 and hear you breathe into my face.

Let’s do this together as we take this journey forever.

YES

YES

YES, I WILL MARRY YOU.

IKECHUKWU DARRY OGBNNA .”

See photos below

