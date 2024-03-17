Blessing CEO Advises Men On Paternity Fraud

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has advised married men following the trending issues of paternity fraud.

With videos making rounds on social media, Blessing CEO counselled men with cheating wives not to have DNA tests on their children to avoid heartbreak.

She, however, said that children are God’s gifts, and men don’t have to be biological fathers to accept a child.

She said, “There’s nothing to be ashamed of, own up, children are a gift from God. You do not have to be a biological father, you don’t have to birth a child to call somebody your child.

“You have known this child for twelve years and I think you can sit down and work these things out together with your wife.”