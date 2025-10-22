BlessedChild, Okafor Win At Predator Energy Freestyle Football

The energy was electric at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos on Saturday, as Nigeria’s best freestyle footballers dazzled fans at the Predator Energy Freestyle Football Championship 2025, organised in partnership with the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA).

After an intense evening of skill, rhythm, and creativity, Ezeakabudu “BlessedChild” and Evelyn Okafor successfully defended their national titles in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively. The event brought together 12 finalists, eight men and four women, from a pool of 128 nationwide entries.

The tournament had an international panel of judges, including Ashley Mkhize (South Africa), Soufiane Msalek (Morocco), and Larry Etuduwun (Nigeria), all respected figures in the global freestyle community. In the women’s category, Okafor took first place, followed by Miracle Ngozi in second and Augustina Unamba in third.

In the men’s category, Ezeakabudu “BlessedChild” claimed the top spot, with Lukman Muhammad finishing second and Pete Johnne taking third. The men’s final delivered high drama when Muhammad sustained an injury during the performance, leading to a 20-minute recess before the competition resumed.

Despite the setback, both athletes displayed remarkable sportsmanship, with BlessedChild retaining his crown to the cheers of an energetic crowd. Cash prizes were awarded to the winners in both categories, with first-place champions receiving N1 million, second-place finishers N500,000, and third-place winners N200,000.

In addition, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, the Chairman of Feet ‘N’ Tricks International and Board Member of the WFFA, announced an additional cash prize of N100,000 for all finalists.