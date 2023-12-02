Bleak Christmas For Nigerians As Price Of Rice Exceeds Minimum Wage

The long time tradition of giving out bags of rice by companies to their workers, friends and customers is gradually fading away in Nigeria because of high price, flood and insurgency currently devastating the food chain, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports.

Nigeria is currently facing a deficit of 2.2 million tonnes (2.2 billion bags of 50-kilogrammes) of rice valued at N1.1 trillion. Findings revealed that because of the shortage, a bag of the grain is currently being sold between N45,000 and N52,000 in the market. Because of this, some multinational companies, government agencies and banks have ruled out giving it as a gift. Over the years, Christmas is an occasion to show appreciation to loyal customers and employees; but this year, only few workers who are members of cooperative are thinking of teaming up to buy the grain in bulk for themselves.

Challenges

Although, Nigeria milled rice production has rebounded by 3 per cent from 5.2 million tonnes in 2022 to 5.36 million tonnes in 2023, consumption has gone up by 6 per cent from 7.15 million to 7.6 million tonnes, leading to huge shortage and high price. For instance, the Lake Rice being jointly produced by Lagos State and Kebbi Governments has disappeared from the market.

Complaints

A rice merchant at Abesan in Lagos, Mrs Olufunke Olaoye, said that the cost of bringing the grain to the market is about 300 per cent because of the price of fuel to move the commodity. She said: “Before, immediately my rice is offloaded, people who have booked for one or two bags will be waiting for me to carry their own. The following week, I will go for more bags of rice. Within a month I would sell between 80 and 100 bags, that was when the price was between N22,000 and 28,000. “But now, it is difficult to sell 10 bags in a month because people are no longer buying in bags because of the situation in the country.”

Also, Mr. Dominic Ejiofor, another rice merchant, said that the prevailing economy has crippled the business, saying it has been difficult to bring the rice to the country because of the high exchange rate and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s interference on the road. He noted: “I am planning to shift to another trade. Rice business is no longer lucrative because of low profit. The market is not moving. Low salary earners cannot afford a bag of rice, because the price of one bag is higher than their monthly wages.”

Issue

It was learnt that despite the recent lifting of ban on 43 items, rice still remained banned by the Federal Government in order to encourage local production but unfortunately, flood and the activities of bandits have crippled the initiative. Findings revealed that most of the rice needed to meet local consumption are smuggled daily from Benin and Togo in the last eight years when the ban was imposed. Within the last eight years, the Federal Government said that it had saved $12.77 billion foreign exchange following the ban of the grain in order to encourage local production.

The country spends $1.1 billion annually to ship the grain from Thailand, India and other Asian countries. According to the Federal Government’s recent report, CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme had enabled the country to save $5 million in forex daily from importing rice since it was banned. Nigerian’s closest competitors in the global milled rice production are Cambodia with 5.94 million tonnes; United States, 5.24 million tonnes and Nepal, 3.76 million tonnes, leading to influx of 2.85 million tonnes of foreign rice into the country. Finding revealed that the 2023 production will make the country 13th largest producer of rice in the global market as average price of 50 kilogrammes bag of rice is $501 per tonne.

Sabotage

Findings also revealed that some rice merchants were forced to relocate to Benin where they enjoy low import tariff to ship the grains from Thailand and other major importers of the grains. It was learnt that the Republic of Benin does not consume parboiled rice; 90 per cent of the imports are for Nigerian markets. Large volumes of the imports are shipped from Thailand, Pakistan, India, United States and Vietnam to Benin for transshipment to Nigeria. For instance, parboiled rice from Thailand is sold at $ 501 (N450,900) per tonne or $25.05 (N22,555) per 50 kilogrammes at a landing price as at November, 2023, as revealed by the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA).

CBN focus

It would be recalled Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had said that the country would no longer import rice because of its anchor borrower scheme to farmers, noting that a ban had already been put in place, while all avenues through which the commodity could be brought in had been blocked. It said: “We made sure we gave fertilisers to farmers during the era when people were importing sand and ashes as fertilisers into Nigeria. We made sure we gave support to companies that can produce urea which is the base raw material you need to produce fertiliser.”

Before now, the Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN) had said that the Nigerian rice industry had enjoyed considerable support from the apex bank. The Director General of the association, Mr. Andy Ekwelem, noted that prior to the current administration, Nigeria officially allowed imported rice into the country. He noted: “As at the last quarter of 2014, official rice import into Nigeria from Thailand was about 1.24 million tonnes, noting that by the end of 2015, the imports had dropped to about 644,131 tonnes and by the end of 2016, it dropped to 58,260 tonnes.

In 2017, the imports further dropped to 23,192 tonnes and 2022, it further dropped to an all-time minimal of 438,000 tonnes. “Of course, the reason for the drops – which to us at RIPAN, is a very positive development – is nothing more than Mr. President’s hard stand approach against food importation. Recall that President Buhari is a strong advocate of ‘grow what you eat and eat what you can grow,’ and to ensure that he walked his talk, Mr. President through the Central Bank of Nigeria, launched various programmes that encourage local production and processing of rice.

“Nigeria boosts over 100 large-scale integrated rice processing facilities scattered across the country. This is more than 700 per cent increase from the mere 13 large integrated mills operating in the country between 2010 and 2014.”

Flood

For instance, thousands of hectares of rice farms in Taraba, Jigawa, Kano, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Kebbi, among other producing states up North, were washed away by flood in the last two years. In the affected states, some of the rice farms were nearing the stage when the waters washed them away. Reports from Taraba State revealed that thousands of rice farmers in five local government areas lost their farms to devastating flooding that swept the crop on both sides of River Benue, covering over 250 kilometres from Adamawa to Nasarawa State. It was gathered that the area, which is the hub of rice production, were destroyed by flood.